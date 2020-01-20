Mark Wahlberg Hypes Upcoming film With Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone In the middle of the fight with Conor McGregor

advertisement

With the focus on the UFC 246 fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, fans wondered about the extent of the fight and the chances of success. However, Mark Wahlberg wanted to support an upcoming project. He posted a photo that showed him and Cerrone on the set of a film disguised as prison inmates.

Wahlberg’s post showed up and Cerrone at a table with rapper Post Malone. The three appeared to be in a prison library and were having a very serious conversation. The Hollywood superstar signed the photo with a simple message of support and wrote, “Time to go to work, @cowboycerrone #SpenserConfidential.”

Spenser Confidential is the name of a Boston crime thriller starring Wahlberg and Cerrone. This film will debut on March 6th on Netflix and feature an MMA variant. According to a Netflix tweet, Cerrone will not be the MMA’s main fighter, but he will be introduced during a fight with Wahlberg.

“Mark Wahlberg is playing an ex-cop with director Peter Berg, Spenser, who is joining Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet,” Netflix announced on January 3. The duo’s mockery relies on trust and joins forces to solve a double murder. ‘

This is not Cerrone’s first foray into the entertainment world. He was also the subject of an Amazon documentary series, More Than a Cowboy. This production focused on Cerrone’s training schedule, as well as the various pursuits that keep him from focusing too much on his UFC career.

“There are clauses (in my contract) that I can’t ride, but I ride all the time,” said Cerrone in More Than a Cowboy. “There are a lot of things in the clause – you can’t ride a motorcycle, you can’t jump a mountain bike – but I’ve never appeared in a fight in my life. I’ve never lost weight. I’ve never been.” hurt and failed. I was injured and of course I was still fighting.

“But I never called and said, ‘Oh, I can’t make it,’ or you call me with an opponent and (I) say, ‘Man, I just don’t know if this guy will really work for me . ‘ The answer is always “yes” and we show up and fight. I think they just let “cowboy” be “cowboy” because I will definitely come. “

While the Amazon series was more of a documentary about Cerrone’s everyday life as he prepares to fight, this Netflix film will be quite a different one. He will work with Wahlberg in several scenes and show a combination of acting and MMA skills.

