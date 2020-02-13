Jay Richardson

February 13, 2020

Comedic Agitprop’s agent tries to highlight the positive thing about being English today

Always asked, how the hell did we get here? During 50 Things About Us, Mark Thomas’ usual dominant stage command is only slightly affected by the foggy Brexit confusion that affects us all. The uncertainty about the consequences of Britain’s withdrawal from Europe is undoubtedly due at least in part to its atypical vagueness and the urgent sense of investigation that is driving this state of national scrutiny. And that nation is England.

Thomas knows his Scottish credentials, and his current adlibs on shameful MSP Derek Mackay are only outnumbered by cracks over Prince Andrew. There are also some key memories of Northern Ireland (as an enigmatic “Other” for England in John Bull’s narrowest sense of understanding, but really an excuse for some amusing stories about Thomas’ early days in Belfast), but that’s basically a show about that darker side of English jingoism, imperialism and mythology “two world wars and one world championship”.

Thomas laments “the section of the English working class that Toffs likes to rule” and is predictably concerned about Boris Johnson, who caricatures the Conservative Party’s most passionate Brexites with physical flourishes and hogarthic tastes. Despite all his mischievous mischief and lively oratorio, he offers more than angry agitprop, shares the reasons why he was a reluctant retainer, and, when he remembers an angry, middle-class interjection, tries to find the positive thing about English to be.

But it is Perfidious Albion that really makes him hot and inspires an exciting, ongoing attack on the ethics of the British Museum. According to the statement, Thomas supported his satire with actual nonsense. And he closes this show in an entertaining way with a preview of his next one, highlighting the historical injustices that Britain has done to the Chagos islanders. A small scattergun, bubbling a lot, 50 Things About Us is a reliable and furiously funny show by the experienced agitator.

Mark Thomas: 50 things about us are on tour until May 1st. Seen at the Tron Theater, Glasgow.