An accusation that former England women coach Mark Sampson used racist language at a club meeting in Stevenage has not been proven.

Sampson was accused by the Football Association in November of misconduct for the alleged incident.

But a hearing earlier this month found the charge not proven and rejected it.

An indictment against Mark Sampson for a violation of FA Rule E3 has not been proven by an independent regulatory committee. Full explanation: https://t.co/X0h4GpzJTN pic.twitter.com/I4WipF8Sf7

– FA spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 20, 2020

The FA statement said: “An indictment against Mark Sampson for a violation of FA Rule E3 has not been proven by an independent regulatory committee.

“It was claimed that a comment from Stevenage FC’s first team coach violated the FA rule E3 (1) because it was inappropriate and / or offensive and / or offensive.

“It was further claimed that the comment also constituted an” aggravated infringement “, which is defined in FA rule E3 (2), because reference was made to race and / or color and / or nationality.

“Mark Sampson denied the charge and asked for a personal hearing that took place at Wembley Stadium on January 9 and 10, 2020.”

Chairman Phil Wallace issued the following statement in response to @ FA’s ‘not proven’ judgment in their case against Mark Sampson.

– Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) January 20, 2020

Sampson is said to have made a racist comment during a meeting on transfer goals on 2 September.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said in a statement that the “not proven” verdict of the committee had not brought him as a surprise.

“The outcome” not proven “was clear to us after a very thorough investigation of the facts four months ago and I am pleased that the 17 pages of findings published today correspond to our own internal investigation conducted in September,” said Wallace.

“I am delighted that Mark can now fully concentrate on his future and not suffer from allegations from former manager Dino Maamria and former coach Ali Uzunhasanoglu after they were fired.

“The club has stood shoulder to shoulder with Mark because the evidence of the then-independent was in conflict with the claim.

“Our club will never tolerate racism and we implement the EFL Equality Code of Practice to manage the club and protect the nine most important protected features of the Equality Act 2010, but that does not mean that we are idly watching if we have the idea of ​​using it for a purpose. “

