Mark Ronson, who has written famous big songs with a large number of powerful artists (Amy Winehouse, Christina Aguilera, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and beyond), said that every collaboration has a different dynamic.

“Sometimes I have to take a lot with me – maybe the entire melody, or a full text. Other times I don’t have to do much, I just make suggestions. ”

Often those suggestions are very smart, such as the time he ran with Amy Winehouse. Just for fun, she started singing, “My baby wants me to go to rehab, but I said no, no, no …” His suggestion was to write that song. She laughed and thought he was joking. He wasn’t. They went back to the studio, wrote the song and made the record in one night.

With Gaga, he said, it was different. For their song “Shallow”, written together with Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyat for A Star Is Born as a duet for Gaga and her co-star Bradley Cooper,

he let Gaga show the way, offering only a few soft but important suggestions.

“Working with Gaga,” said Ronson, “is like getting stuck in the space station. You put on the headphones and you’re traveling. Sometimes it’s like a maze through which I help her, careful not to get the emotion Most of the time it’s like working with a great master chef and I’m a sous chef, she makes this gigantic beautiful stew and I hold up celery and say, “What do you think of this? What about carrots?” help her to do well. “

Yet he would make soft suggestions that had an impact. “I suggested she play with the word” superficial “, so she did that” sha-la-la-la-low-thing “, which is wonderful. Although it is a classical song, it does have a bit of that naughty Gaga thing. ”

Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga

That suggestion created a second hook on the song, a moving and spooky chorus that perhaps was the ingredient that held the song together. That and a suggestion to change the structure.

Although Gaga had already devised the dramatic choir, it was the tenderness of the verses that, according to Ronson, was the key. “Andrew had this little guitar progression for the verse,” Ronson said. “It was only three chords and he sang,” Tell me something, girl. “And when I heard that, my hair really got up. The melancholy and emotion in the verse was the part that let me down.”

Although it became the ideal dynamic duet, it was originally conceived as a solo song for Gaga with a conventional structure, “which always felt a little predictable,” Ronson said. “By making a duet out of it, he makes his verse and then takes her out to do it. The film forced us to create a more interesting structure. ”

“It’s so personal to write a song,” he said, “and all the artists I work with have such a specific language. So I’m reluctant to use myself too much, because I don’t want the emotion to pollute.

Ronson did not know what kind of singer Bradley was and was pleasantly surprised.

“I worked with Bradley,” he said. “In the first instance, he tried to figure out how he wanted his singing voice to sound, whether it would turn gray and land like it was in the film, or otherwise. I accidentally discovered that he has this great falsetto, so I started thinking of doing a kind of Jeff Buckley song with him. We came together and recorded a recording of ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ just to record some of the songs he liked to sing, to understand where the voice is. But I agree that they have made the right decision. The voice they found for Jack was the best. ”

“There is a lot of emotion and power in the song. Although we wrote it for the movie, it is a personal song. With me, Anthony, Andrew and Gaga, there is a lot of life experience and pain and emotion. Your own baggage, for good or for the worse, it can’t help but find its way into the things you write, regardless of who you write for, there are a number of songs that I work on that have a lot of emotion and people come in, and that’s great. ”

Although it is one of the few songs that he wrote together but did not produce, he loved the production. "I thought," I can't get above this. I didn't think it was made so organic and fair, which is part of the reason the song really makes contact … There's a lot of emotion and power in the song. Although we wrote it for the film, it is a personal song. With me, Anthony, Andrew and Gaga, there is a lot of life experience and pain and emotion there. Your own luggage, in prosperity and adversity, cannot help but finds its way into the things you write, regardless of who you write for. Some of the songs I'm working on have a lot of emotion and get caught up with people, and that's wonderful. "

