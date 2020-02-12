It’s 4:45 a.m. on a Thursday and Mark Richardson has bloodshot eyes and a red face.

He wasn’t in a fight or did anything illegal. He just forgot to put sunscreen on while surfing yesterday afternoon.

For his job as a presenter at The AM Show, a sunburnt Richardson arrives at Three’s Auckland at 4:30 p.m. The alarm clock rings at 4 a.m. in his house and 10 minutes later he is on the road and goes to work.

supplied

The moderator of the AM show, Mark Richardson.

The alarm clock went off at 3:30 a.m. in my house and I immediately pressed the snooze button before forcing myself to get out of bed five minutes later.

I am too tired to put on my make-up properly, but I manage to get some mascara and a dash of lipstick. When I was at Three’s headquarters about an hour later, Richardson’s co-host Amanda Gillies was already in the hair and makeup department.

supplied

The hosts of the AM show are Amanda Gillies, Duncan Garner (center) and Mark Richardson.

In another part of the building, Duncan Garner, Richardson’s co-moderator, sits at his desk and talks to Richardson.

If you think that 4.30am is too early to be at work, you should consider the team that works behind the scenes of the AM Show – some of whom are in the office until 3.30am.

Richardson is informed by the sports department who will keep him updated on the latest tennis and golf news. He then sits on a computer and reads background information on topics to be discussed in the show.

supplied

Mark Richardson has hosted The Block NZ from the start.

Then it goes to the make-up and cloakroom department. Richardson can wear his shorts and jandals, but must transform into a shirt that he chooses from a clothes rack that a stylist has chosen for him.

He doesn’t want to wear shirts in colors that conflict with Gillies’.

“I always wear blue on Tuesdays,” says Richardson, who made no secret of his national political inclinations. “Then Jacinda Ardern comes in.”

Once he has put on his work shirt and shaved, it’s time for hair and makeup. He asks for eye drops, but the makeup team can’t find one.

When the AM show starts at 6 a.m., the topic is raised by Richardson’s red eyes.

His co-hosts give him a bit of stick, but he doesn’t mind and he tells the audience about his surfing without sunscreen.

In fact, he insists that the camera enlarge his face so that the viewer can see his bloodshot eyes better. During a commercial break, Richardson says, “My eyes are so gritty. I want to take them out and rinse them out.”

Today’s episode of The AM Show features guests Judy Bailey, who advertises the military tattoo, economist Shamubeel Eaqub, who talks about property prices, and fireman Chris Southwick, who talks about his experience in fighting bush fires in Australia.

The AM Show (which is also simulated on Magic Talk Radio) was first broadcast three years ago.

Gillies and Garner were already experienced reporters, while Richardson’s television experience consisted mainly of presenting The Block and The Crowd Goes Wild.

The three co-hosts have a good relationship and while the show’s on-air schedule is set in advance, there’s a lot of advertising during live filming. During the morning nobody seems stressed or nervous. But for Richardson, 48, there are times when things can be troubling.

“Sometimes you can be stressed when things don’t go the way you want,” he says.

“I get nervous sometimes when I actually have something like an editorial prepared and I know it will come at 7:25 am or so.

“I’m getting nervous because you prepared it pretty hard and you want to nail it. So you get a bit scared of performance, I think.”

If the show ends at 9 a.m., the moderators will need to do some promotional voting. Then it’s time for a debriefing and a planning meeting upstairs.

Gillies has to leave early to make an appointment, but Richardson, Garner, and the production team sit in a meeting room to discuss the morning episode.

There are also discussions about upcoming stories and which guests are sought for future episodes.

After the meeting, Richardson has some downtime and heads home to take a nap – something he usually does on Thursdays.

He is back at work at 3:30 p.m. and this time he is in the project offices for his weekly Thursday evening spot as “fourth host”.

While he is sitting in “Hair and Makeup”, we talk about how his day is going. There’s a lot going on, but not as much as on his Thursdays when he’s filming for The Block too.

But Richardson by no means complains about his lot. He likes to be on TV.

Anyone who has seen him on the screen, especially in recent years, will know that he is not afraid to express his opinion – even if his opinion makes him unpopular.

His notorious on-screen visit with Jacinda Ardern about whether women should tell a potential employer if they wanted to have children was big news at the time.

Many criticized Richardson for daring to say, “If you’re a company employer, you need to know these kinds of things from the women you employ.”

That was in 2017 before Ardern became prime minister. So how is it between him and the Labor leader?

“We are fine,” he says. “I must disagree with her point of view – and I will. She has the right not to agree with what I think.

“If everyone agreed, the world would be a particularly boring place. It is also a politician. So there will be things that are the party line that it must always take.

“If I want to spit out something that isn’t part of her party line, she won’t agree. But she’s a nice person.”

Richardson has a fair share of critics, but he also has his fans.

Anyone looking for their Facebook page or Instagram account can be disappointed.

“I don’t have social media,” he says. “I got rid of everything. I think it’s cancer for society, so I think if I want to say that I shouldn’t have it myself.

“I just don’t see anything good in it. I can understand why the AM Show needs a Facebook page, the project needs a Facebook page, MediaWorks needs a Facebook page, but as an individual I don’t need a Facebook page.

“My outlet is The AM Show and The Project or the phone. I see too much bad in it (Facebook). I just see it as responsible for too many diseases nowadays.”

While some Richardson MediaWorks colleagues like Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts from Newshub have appeared in the network’s Dancing With The Stars series, the former Black Cap will not add a reality show candidate to his resume.

“You asked me to do the next one, and definitely not, Jose, it’s not my bag,” he says.

“I just know that if I committed to it, I wouldn’t want to have any trash in it. It would totally dominate my life and I don’t need it. I’m not a good mover anyway. I’m not. I wouldn’t consider it designate my brand. “

But his brand extends to a regular weekly slot on The Project.

Richardson explains the difference between The Project and The AM Show by saying: “From a presentation perspective, the AM Show lasts half an hour and three hours. The project lasts three hours and half an hour.”

After talking, Richardson goes upstairs to meet with the project’s producers and today’s hosts – Kanoa Lloyd, Jesse Mulligan and Josh Thomson to step in for Jeremy Corbett.

Executive producer Jon Bridges leads the meeting and goes through the order of the articles on the show.

Then it goes down to the studio for a rehearsal and the inclusion of some promos. The three male moderators all wear shorts and casual shoes with their business shirts and blazers.

Richardson’s complexion, which now looks fairly tanned, is queried during the live show.

“Mark, with love,” asked Lloyd, “what happened to your face? You look like you were put in the microwave.”

Richardson tells his story of surfing and sunburn again.

The Project packs a lot in its half-hour slot.

There’s a recorded chat with a Scottish pop singer, a lighthearted report about a pop-up burger shop, and a story about a woman who reuses inflatable pool toys.

The show also shows studio guests Black Caps Ish Sodhi and Tim Seifert, as well as the screening of some internet animal video clips.

Until the show ends at 7:30 p.m., I’m desperate to go home to close a serious eye.

Fortunately, I can sleep the next day, unlike Richardson, whose alarm sounds at 4 a.m.

The AM show and the project are both shown on three days of the week.