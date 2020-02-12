Saracen’s head coach, Mark McCall, is grateful that an independent disciplinary commission hasn’t stopped the club’s efforts to defend its Heineken Champions Cup title this season.

Last Friday, the Gallagher Premiership team was fined € 50,000, half of which is suspended for using an unauthorized player to beat Racing 92 in January. However, no points were deducted that would have resulted in them being eliminated from the competition.

Prop Titi Lamositele took part in the win, which despite the American international’s work permit took a quarter-final spot the day before the game.

The committee’s chairman, Roger Morris, said in a statement last week, “This was an unfortunate series of events caused by administrative oversight.”

Saracens were fined € 50,000, of which € 25,000 are suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season after an independent hearing in London that evening.

McCall said: “Titi has been in the club since he was 18 and has played so many games for Saracens that there has been a difference between this case and other cases of non-eligible players in Europe.

“And luckily, I think the committee agreed and found that the fine was reasonable.

“What was good about qualifying in Europe this year was that we had a lot more players than in the past because we were aiming for the Premiership until the relegation was confirmed.”

“I think we played 42 or 43 players in Europe and this quarter-final was hard earned and deserved by the whole team, especially in the last two games when we were 14 men each and we both won. It was a great achievement ,

“The quarter-finals can be seen in seven or eight weeks.” Titi Lamositele’s work permit expired the day before the collision with Racing 92 (Adam Davy / PA).

Saracens learned that they would still face Leinster in April when Sale played in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final last Friday when the verdict of the independent disciplinary commission’s meeting in London became known.

Many wondered if the Champions Cup winners would be kicked out of the tournament. Four points were deducted in the Challenge Cup Grenoble 2012/13 because they had placed an unauthorized player against London Welsh.

On this occasion Lotu Taukeiaho played for the French team, although he was not registered as a member of the tournament team.

“Everyone knows that Titi has long been part of the club and has played in five pool matches,” added McCall.

“In other cases, the player wasn’t even in the European Cup squad. Titi was in our European Cup squad. It’s just one of those things.”

With Saracens still in the Champions Cup, the focus at Allianz Park is to defend their crown by relegating from the premiership confirmed at the end of the season for repeated violations of the cap.

Head coach McCall admitted that “a little” thought had been given to how best to use the squad during the six league games until the encounter on April 4 against last season’s defeated finalist Leinster.

“We have a week off after these first four Premiership games, so some players will not play all six games,” he said. Mark McCall will team up with Leinster (Andrew Matthews / PA) before the quarterfinals

“You will play a good percentage of them, but not all six. We will try to turn the squad and practice down this period to keep everyone busy. “

After losing to the Premiership Rugby Cup at Sale last weekend, Sarries will welcome Steve Diamond’s team to the league at Allianz Park on Saturday.

McCall revealed that the younger members, impressed by the defeat, could appear between the teams in quick succession at the second meeting.

He added: “We have 10 players in international rugby and a few injuries, so we have a different team.

“But some of the guys who played on Friday night have a chance to play again against a team that is really ahead of the game and one of the best teams in the Premiership.”