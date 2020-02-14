Announced last August Kevin Smith developed the original anime series by Mattel Television “Master of the Universe: Revelation” to the Netflixand the voice was revealed.
For starters, Mark Hamill adds Skeletor to the impressive list of legendary villains he has voiced throughout his career, including Joker and Chucky!
Narrator is also included Sarah Michelle Gellar. Kevin Conroy. Tony Todd. Henry Rollins. Lena Headey. Alicia Silverstone. Justin Long and Jason Mewes,
Here’s the full breakdown:
- Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn
- Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man
- Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela
- Liam Cunningham as a man-at-arms
- Stephen Root as a cringer
- Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw
- Griffin Newman as orko
- Tiffany Smith as Andra
- Henry Rollins as a tri-klops
- Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man
- Susan Eisenberg as a sorceress
- Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena
- Justin Long as Roboto
- Jason Mewes as a stinker
- Phil LaMarr as He-Ro
- Tony Todd as Scare Glow
- Cree summer as a priestess
- Kevin Michael Richardson as a beast man
- Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man
- Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena
“We followed this mantra that no one winks and nobody acts that way is strange,” Smith told Newsarama. “Man-At-Arms, Stinkor, everything is played incredibly Game of Thrones-Straight.” He describes the series as “a continuation of the classic era that everyone knows, almost as if it were the next episode in the [original] film series.”
Smith added, “If you like the [Netflixs] Castlevania style, just put He-Man through this filter and it has the feel and look. It’s an anime style.”