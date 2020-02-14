Announced last August Kevin Smith developed the original anime series by Mattel Television “Master of the Universe: Revelation” to the Netflixand the voice was revealed.

For starters, Mark Hamill adds Skeletor to the impressive list of legendary villains he has voiced throughout his career, including Joker and Chucky!

Narrator is also included Sarah Michelle Gellar. Kevin Conroy. Tony Todd. Henry Rollins. Lena Headey. Alicia Silverstone. Justin Long and Jason Mewes,

Here’s the full breakdown:

Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn

as Evil-Lyn Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man

as Prince Adam / He-Man Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela

as Teela Liam Cunningham as a man-at-arms

as a man-at-arms Stephen Root as a cringer

as a cringer Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw

as King Randor / Trap Jaw Griffin Newman as orko

as orko Tiffany Smith as Andra

as Andra Henry Rollins as a tri-klops

as a tri-klops Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man

as Moss Man Susan Eisenberg as a sorceress

as a sorceress Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena

as Queen Marlena Justin Long as Roboto

as Roboto Jason Mewes as a stinker

as a stinker Phil LaMarr as He-Ro

as He-Ro Tony Todd as Scare Glow

as Scare Glow Cree summer as a priestess

as a priestess Kevin Michael Richardson as a beast man

as a beast man Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man

as Mer-Man Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena

“We followed this mantra that no one winks and nobody acts that way is strange,” Smith told Newsarama. “Man-At-Arms, Stinkor, everything is played incredibly Game of Thrones-Straight.” He describes the series as “a continuation of the classic era that everyone knows, almost as if it were the next episode in the [original] film series.”

Smith added, “If you like the [Netflixs] Castlevania style, just put He-Man through this filter and it has the feel and look. It’s an anime style.”