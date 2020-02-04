Advertisement

Tuesday evening, Michigan State will be the host Penn state at the Breslin Center.

Embed from Getty Images

The match will take place one and a half hours after the start of Mark dantonioFrom the press conference, which will start at 6.30 p.m. at Breslin.

Advertisement

Dantonio holds a bailer a few hours after announcing on Twitter that he leave his position as head coach of the Michigan State football team.

A few moments ago, Dantonio discovered that posters commemorating his 110 career victories as Spartans’ head coach were put up by the MSU student section and he allegedly asked that they not be distributed.

These posters were placed through the student section of the Breslin Center. A hardworking student told me that Mark Dantonio had discovered or seen the posters and asked that they not be distributed. pic.twitter.com/TN2oQW5ygr

– Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 4, 2020

Well, it was a big waste of paper.

Advertisement