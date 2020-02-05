Advertisement

Tuesday afternoon, Mark dantonio went to Twitter and announced to Spartan Nation that he would no longer coach the Michigan State football team.

Before the Michigan State basketball game against Penn State at the Breslin Center, Dantonio held a presser to discuss the reasons for his withdrawal.

After speaking to the media, Dantonio answered questions. One of these questions was about his Michigan State legacy and Dantonio’s answer was not a surprise as he said it was not a win and loss.

“It will be about the relationships I have forged with my players,” said Dantonio.

