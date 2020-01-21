Marion commissioners seem to support Oxford Downs' expansion plan

advertisement

Marion County’s officers appear to be ready to bless a major expansion of the Oxford Downs complex at US-301 near the Sumter County Line.

The facility currently offers a map room and an outdoor quarter horse racetrack. It’s just outside of Florida’s friendliest hometown near Brown’s Country Market and has proven to be a popular attraction with the villagers.

Oxford Downs

advertisement

If approved in February, Oxford Downs would expand its gaming facility from 11,000 square feet to 26,000 feet. Currently, 5,000 square meters are used for gaming operations and the remaining space for offices, etc.

The facility would also add an amusement park on the southern border of Marion County, west of SUS 301. Managing partner Tony Mendola originally applied for permission to build a hotel on the property, but withdrew it.

Oxford Downs’ expansion request was originally received by Commissioners in November. At that time, they approved the submission of a plan change for government review and instructed employees to conduct a study of future planning efforts in corridor 301 where the gaming facility is located.

On Tuesday, Sam Martsolf, director of Growth Services, said he had spoken to officials in Wildwood and Sumter County who are planning extensive growth down to the county border on Oxford Downs. Martsolf said the growth of the facility was compatible with the area and suggested that the problem be brought back to the commission for approval next month.

The Commission also agreed to hold a market study for the 301 corridor, which could cost around $ 100,000. They instructed Martsolf to resubmit the study proposal in the next household cycle. And they said planning such a study shouldn’t stop the process of Oxford Downs’ expansion application.

advertisement