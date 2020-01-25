Mario, meets Hulk: Nintendo park is coming to Universal Orlando

advertisement

Harry Potter and Hulk: welcome your new neighbors, Mario and Pokemon.

A fourth park in Universal Orlando is made based on characters from Nintendo.

advertisement

Executives of the company that owns the Universal parks made the announcement during the question-and-answer part of a profit call Thursday.

They had refused to offer details about the new park when it was first announced in August last year, referring to the competitive nature of the theme park industry in Orlando.

In August the park confirmed that construction had begun for ‘Epic Universe’, which it called ‘the most immersive and innovative theme park’ in the line-up. While executives did not say at the time which franchises would occupy the park, they promised that guests would come across ‘beloved stories’ in the park.

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

advertisement