CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) – Cameron Oluyitan scored 19 points and Southern Utah raced past Sacramento State 74-49 on Saturday.

Dre Marin added 17 points and John Knight III 13 for the Thunderbirds (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Osi Nwachukwu had 13 points for the hornets (10-6, 3-4) and Joshua Patton added 12.

Southern Utah kept the Hornets up to 17% shooting in the first half to take a 33-18 lead.

Marin hit a 3-pointer to set the Thunderbirds to 13:11 in the middle of the first half. Harrison Butler followed with a 3-pointer before the hornets made a free throw. Marin then hit another third to start an 11-0 run, and the lead remained double-digit on the rest of the way.

There were 41 fouls and 48 free throws in the game, with the Thunderbirds going 22 from 26 to 14 from 21 for the Hornets.

