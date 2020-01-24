advertisement

James Mottram

January 24, 2020

Director A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood discusses the subject of the film, Mr. Rogers, and Tom Hanks’ portrayal of childhood favorite

Marielle Heller is curled up on a hotel bench in Knightsbridge in London. It is a rare moment of silence for the 40-year-old director from California. After the success of her debut in 2015, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, she returned with last year’s wonderful literary counterfeit story, Can You Ever Forgive Me? – who received three Oscar nominations, including the stars Richard E Grant and Melissa McCarthy.

Now she has done the same trick for her third film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, with Tom Hanks for his first Oscar in almost two decades. He plays TV legend Fred Rogers, whose program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood generated generations in his 33-year run. “I grew up watching Mr. Rogers like any good kid in the 70s and 80s in America,” smiles Heller.

Rogers was recently immortalized in the 2018 documentary Will W You’t My Neighbor? – a huge $ 22 million hit in the US, proof of its popularity there. Heller believes the two films complement each other. “Our film won’t really give a lot of facts about Mr. Rogers … it’s not a traditional biopic that way. And in so many ways the documentary is a major precursor. “

advertisement

Here, inspired by the experience of Esquire reporter Tom Junod, the story sees Rogers meet Hanks Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), a world-tired journalist charged with writing a Rogers profile. “There are thousands of stories (like this one) of people who feel they have come in contact with Fred at the moment in their lives,” says Heller, “and he changed the course of their lives.”

Casting Hanks – who originally played the role before Heller was involved – was absolutely logical. But although he may seem born to play the ultra-sweet Rogers, it was “hard in the beginning” to calm Hanks. “Fred felt really at ease with silence, he didn’t find it awkward. Tom is noisy and loud and funny and constantly on the move and drinks as much coffee as I do. “

A soft film that exudes kindness, just like the subject, A Beautiful Day … shows why someone like Rogers lasted so long (he died in 2003, 74 years old, two years after his last show). “I think he knew his consistency was part of what made him so reassuring, and he went on because he felt he wasn’t ready.” Thanks to Heller and Hanks, his legacy lives on.

A nice day in the neighborhood is in the cinemas from Friday 31 January

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzQWvfhIOAg (/ embed)

A nice day in the neighborhood



2019

U.S

Directed by: Marielle Heller

Marielle Heller Cast: Matthew Rhys, Tom Hanks, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper

Lloyd Vogel (Rhys) is a journalist who has been assigned to interview the beloved television host Fred Rogers (Hanks). He arrives with cynicism, but becomes charmed and disarmed by the unexpected complexity of Rogers. Audiences expecting a treacly tearjerker will be surprised; Heller makes daring choices, with Rhys transporting bitter, curdled …

advertisement