Marie Scott's body parts were found in the Manchester Ship Canal more than two years after she disappeared

Body parts of the missing woman, Marie Scott, have been confirmed to have been found on swamps near the Manchester Ship Canal.

The remains, found about a mile from Frodsham in Cheshire, were discovered on Sunday December 15th.

You were identified today.

The grim discovery comes just a year after a human leg was found in the Irwell River.

Police later identified the leg as that of the mother of two after it was found in the Pendleton area in December 2018.

Detectives continue to investigate what happened to Marie, who was missing from her home in Hale in December 2017.

Her family was embroiled in a desperate search for Marie after boarding a tram to Manchester from Altrincham.

She was then seen several times in the Deansgate and Deansgate Locks area.

Then she took the Metrolink from Deansgate Castlefield station to Victoria Station, got into a taxi, and drove to Heaton Park before deciding to get out and asking the driver to take her to The Rock in Bury.

She was captured on a CCTV walk along Rochdale Road towards itsababy store. Around 3.15 p.m. a new picture was published, which shows her there. That was the last confirmed sighting of her.

It is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

It is believed that no one else is involved in their disappearance, the police said.

Stuart Scott with a photo of his mother Marie

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Det Insp Simon Akker from the GMP district of Trafford said: “After she had been personally involved in Marie’s case since 2017 and met her family several times, my heart goes out to her.

“This has been an agonizing journey for those closest to Marie and we will support her as you continue to deal with the loss of Marie.”

