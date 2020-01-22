Marie Osmond unveils her best mantra to spread love in the world

advertisement

Do you need a new mantra? To attempt Marie Osmond‘S! The Talk-Cohost revealed that it was happy to live by a certain quote from Martin Luther King Jr. when it celebrated the late civil rights activist’s birthday on Monday, January 20.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; that can only drive light. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” she said on Instagram on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marie, 60, captioned the picture: “My mantra !!! Let us all spread more light and love in the world.

However, this is the only saying that helps Marie through the day. The singer “I just wanted you,” Closer Weekly previously said that the greatest lesson she has ever learned is “to recover.”

“It applies to everything: bad relationships, dark things that sometimes happen, people who exploit or hurt you – everything!” She explained. “I believe in belief; I believe in hope. I believe in a positive attitude. I am not naive I have experienced many ups and downs. I really think the greatest gift we can give our children is to teach them how to get up after the fall. “

Having a positive outlook on life has helped Marie to overcome many problems in her life, how to deal with physical problems and to deviate from her father. George Osmond‘S death.

“I don’t think anger solves anything. Period. Anger stirs, anger justifies. The only way to fix something is to understand it and not let it be yours, ”she said. “You have to let go and go forward. This does not mean that you forget and continue to be abused. Learn, grow and move forward. Hatred and anger are just a bad downward spiral. “

Believe us, we can all learn a thing or two from Marie!

