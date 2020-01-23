Marie Osmond, Sharon Osbourne Take the Whipped Cream Challenge

advertisement

How much fun! Marie Osmond and Sharon Osbourne couldn’t help but jump on the train when they tried the latest viral challenge in one of the last episodes of The Talk. The two TV stars had fans and their peers when they took part in the fun Whipped Cream Challenge.

“I’ll do it!” Exclaimed the 60-year-old singer from “Paper Roses” enthusiastically when the audience received applause after the women started chatting about the social media challenge. “So you hit it like that, didn’t you?” Marie asked fellow campaigner Sharon. Carrie Ann Inaba. Sheryl Underwood and Eva before splashing some whipped cream out of the nozzle onto her wrist.

A moment later the Donny & Marie star hit her arm, which excitedly catapulted the little ball of whipped cream into the air and over her mouth and nose. Faced with the challenge of having the whipped cream on the tongue with ease, the studio laughed when Marie showed her grin filled with whipped cream. LOL!

Marie’s comrades-in-arms urged 67-year-old Sharon to test her skills. “Sharon! Sharon! Sharon! “They all started to sing. The former music manager then grabbed a can of whipped cream and then whipped.

Funnily enough, Sharon caught the whipped cream in her hand! “Oh, I got it!” Shouted the X-Factor judge when the little doll was perfectly in her hand. “This is the British version,” Sheryl, 56, was jokingly teasing in the background. After Marie and Sharon tried, Eve, Sheryl and Carrie tried the Whipped Cream Challenge. How much fun!

Talk Ladies’ participation in the latest craze on the Internet was inspired by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, The Stars with Today With Hoda and Jenna took part in the challenge for the first time in a episode of their talk show on Tuesday, January 21.

Since Marie joined The Talk cast in September 2019, she never seemed happier. While chatting in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly from October, the famous performer showed why she can’t get enough of her colleagues.

“OK, you want a bullet? We actually like … shocked, ”joked Marie at the time. “I told everyone that I’m so happy because I’m in the group text now. It’s like” lunch here, we meet here. “It’s just so funny.”

