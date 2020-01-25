Marie Osmond says she misses working with Donny Osmond

advertisement

A sibling bond that never breaks. Marie Osmond shows that she misses working with her brother Donny Osmondwhen she looks back at her classic variety show.

The 60-year-old increased Instagram Earlier this week to share a clip from the legendary program she worked on with her older brother in the 70s. “The opening sequence of our first episode of the # DonnyAndMarie show from January 23, 1976!” Wrote the entertainer next to the relapse clip, showing her ice skating with Donny. “I miss working with my brother, but I’m so thankful to my sisters at @thetalkcbs that after all these years they can still do what I love … but without the skates !!”

People were excited about the post as they went into the comments to respond. “Great memories. I grew up with this show and it gives me great pleasure,” said one fan. Another added: “We miss you both too.” The 62-year-old singer “I will make a man of you” threw also a look back at the first episode of Donny & Marie.

Globe Photos / MediaPunch / Shutterstock

“I miss you and your playful gadgets today, @marieosmond!” Wrote the alum Dancing With the Stars on Instagram. “Do you remember the time you threw me into a giant cake on national television? Yes. Me too. I haven’t forgotten either. When you least expect it … «

The famous siblings recently completed a residency in Las Vegas – one in which they performed for 11 years. However, both have switched to other appearances. Donny is currently a judge in the UK version of The Masked Singer, while the singer on Paper Roses appears on the CBS talk show The Talk. However, Donny continues to support his sister’s new job.

Media punch / shutterstock

“Enthusiastic about my sister @MarieOsmond when she takes on a new role at TheTalkCBS,” the actress wrote on May 7, 2019 on Twitter. It makes a perfect cohost. “

Whatever happens, we know that Donny and Marie will always be in mutual company!

