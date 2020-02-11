Look who came to work today! Marie Osmond debuted her new blonde hair after The Talk’s February 11 episode and after seeing the iconic performer with a new “Do” we have to admit she looks great!

The 60-year-old “Paper Roses” singer added to her cool hairstyle by rocking a beautiful teal dress for the CBS series. While the program was airing, The Talk posted some videos of Marie’s new hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

However, the blonde curls of the Donny & Marie star may not come as a surprise to some, as Marie mentioned that she changed her look a little on Twitter.

She teased the transformation the day before and wrote: “Check out @TheTalkCBS tomorrow !! I’ll be blonde on the show. I hear they’re having more fun. What do you think? #Let’s talk.”

This is not the first time that Marie has wavy blonde hair. Previously, she wore her curls this way during a girls’ trip to the mountain. Rushmore. In addition, she exclusively told Closer Weekly that she would change her hair permanently to blonde if it “really, really gray” or if she could no longer “dye it black”.

It doesn’t hurt that their kids love their hair either. Marie revealed that she first turned blonde to hide from the paparazzi so that she could spend more time with her children.

This photo was taken this week on my girls trip to #MtRushmore. We looked at all the cute huts we lived in that our friend’s father owns. You were all busy, and a sweet lady said you could visit us, my husband is sleeping, but could you still take a picture with him? He will be sad that he missed you. Now I’ve taken a lot of photos with people my whole life, but that’s definitely the most unique thing !!! 🤣😂🤣 He woke up and still stayed in bed 😆 but this situation made me think about my topic for today’s Sunday message … get up! 😳🤗🤪🧐😜🥰 I do several things when I wake up for the first time. First I get up! It would be so easy to stay in bed and sleep a little longer, but I’ve found that the day just goes better when I just get up. Next I set my goals for the day. I read the scriptures, make a few notes about what I need to do, and then take a moment to think about what I read. It is my simple prayer, and although it does not take much time, it sets a peaceful tone for the rest of my day. This morning I came across a familiar scripture that I have used a lot in my life. But it is especially important right now. Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait for the Lord will renew their strength; they will rise with wings like eagles; You will flee and not be tired. and they should go and not pass out. “I especially love this promise as I prepare for September… where I shoot #TheTalk in California in the morning and fly to Vegas for the @FlamingoVegas show until we finish our 11-year race #Las Vegas. This promise that we will have this strength and that we can go forward strengthens my faith and trust in God’s promise because he will be with us all the way. And besides, we didn’t come to earth to spend our lives in bed … although I do believe in a few naps from time to time and … even a photo while doing one! 🤣 #HappySunday Go to my Facebook page or marieosmond.com/sundaymessage to read the rest of the message ♥ ️

“My kids really like it and initially I did it so we could have our private time,” she said. “Because I’m not going to be rude when someone signs up for an autograph, but I realize that they don’t now – now that I’ve published it, they know I’m blonde – so I have a red spot. Now it’s really good. “

We love Marie as a brunette, but we wouldn’t mind if she wore her hair like that more often. In fact, the TV personality said she sometimes changed her look with wigs. “I’ve been thinking about wearing some of those wigs – I have a lot – at The Talk,” she said.

“One of my favorites, and I have to post it sometime, but it looks like my little pony – it has all colors, it is blonde with all these colors,” added Marie. “I mean, I can wear it on The Talk. I could, I could not. I dont know!”

Please, Marie. We live for your hairstyles!