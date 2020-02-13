She may love to change her look, however Marie Osmond can’t help but returning to her voluptuous brunette curls! Just a day after the Donny & Marie star unveiled a gorgeous blonde wig in the February 12 episode of The Talk, Marie announced that she was already signing “do!

“We are not having fun,” the 60-year-old beauty jokingly signed a video when she got out with her natural hair. In the clip that her beloved hairdresser recorded Cody RenegarMarie can be seen walking out the front door, holding up a peace sign and dancing as she hums a tune. “How could you not love this lady?” Cody asked when the singer “Paper Roses” put her arm around his shoulder. “The beautiful Marie … on stage. Okay, see you there! “He continued.

Instagram / MarieOsmond

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum could only joke about “not having fun” after putting on a super cute blonde bob wig at The Talk earlier this week. On February 11, Marie shared a series of beautiful selfies that showed off her radiant look.

“I think blondes are more fun !!” The legendary actress labeled the collage of selfies with her pretty hairdresser. “This is @ hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him !!!! What should we call him? What should his hashtag be? “She went on and suggested the hashtags” Cutie Cody “,” Cody is the man “,” Cody Coyote “and” Crazy Cody “. LOL!

When Marie returned to her classic hairstyle for Thursday’s episode of The Talk, fans expressed her admiration for the singer’s infectious spirit. “It’s fun to see you happy and silly!” Wrote one user. Another added: “You are just beautiful, Marie.” A third fan interfered and raved: “When I am 60, I hope I look as good as you!”

Since Marie changed her look in The Talk, viewers can’t get enough of her ever-changing style. While only talking to Closer Weekly in October 2019, the author of Key is Love asked if she would actually dye her hair blonde or not.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“If my hair is really, really gray and I can no longer dye it black, I will become blonde!”, She joked delightfully and noticed that her super funny hair trend started as an attempt to avoid paparazzi while taking a break with her spent brood of eight children.

“My kids really like it and initially I did it so we could have our private time,” she said. Because I’m not going to be rude when someone gets an autograph, but I feel that they don’t do it now – well, now that I’ve posted it, they know I’m blonde – so I have a redhead one now , it’s really good. “

Blonde or brunette, Marie is beautiful!