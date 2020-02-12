Marie Miller, the Catholic singer / songwriter / mandolinist, is back in action with a brand new single from her 2020 album Little Dreams. The work will be her second full-length album when released on March 27, and it will mark her first release as an independent artist.

Miller debuted the title track presented above in late January. The melody is driven by a smooth, pumping guitar line that is beautifully accompanied by a small chamber orchestra. The bridge is particularly beautiful because it creates the sound with an accordion synthesizer that quickly disappears to a delicate moment in which Marie’s gentle vocals go perfectly with long-lasting chords of the orchestra.

The lyrics of “Little Dreams” touch the uncertainty that Miller felt when she decided to leave her long-standing label of 10 years. After making her decision to start her own business, she felt liberated, but was soon plagued by self-doubt. In a press release, she said about the work:

“The songs are about being afraid, but taking that first step even if you’re afraid,” she said. “It’s about believing in yourself, even if you don’t feel like you can do it.”

The album, which takes up this topic in many aspects of the artist’s own life, clearly shows the influence of her belief in overcoming these feelings. Little Dreams contains several tracks that openly express their Catholic beliefs, such as “Don’t Look For God”, “Homeland” and “More Than What I See”. The album will also include a bluegrass / gospel rendition of “Wayfaring Stranger”, “in which Miller showcases her extraordinary mandolin skills and a magnificent, invigorating voice to be reckoned with.

Miller grew up in the Catholic faith, but she was inspired to incorporate it into her music after reading the letter to Pope John Paul II’s artists in 1999 that said, “Beauty is a call to transcendence. It creates a hidden nostalgia for God. “The letter from JPII inspired Miller to realize that her music and lyrics” could potentially invite listeners to contact the deepest longing of their heart – the longing for God and heaven. “

Marie believes that this album of all her music comes closest to this goal. She said:

“‘Little Dreams’ is a song about trusting your skills and believing in what you can achieve, even if you feel small and insignificant,” said Marie. “I knew I wanted to name the album Little Dreams almost right after I wrote the title because I believe that each of us has a unique task, something that only we can do to make the world more beautiful and human. fraternal.

“If it feels like we’re too small, it’s a mistake. The video is a dream come true for me! Director Joel Robertson created the perfect world of dreamy colors and textures. It starts with a calm feeling of hope, that spreads throughout the video to perfectly capture the emotions of the song. “

Little Dreams is scheduled for release on March 27, 2020. Visit Marie Miller’s official website to keep up to date with the numerous updates that will appear from time to time.