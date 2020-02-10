Take the next step! Maria Bello On Sunday, February 9th, it was announced that she was engaged to her friend Dominique Crenn,

When Bello attended Elton John’s annual Oscar party in Los Angeles, he said the couple had been engaged on a trip to Paris on December 29. “We’re pretty happy considering that we just got engaged,” the 52-year-old NCIS star told Entertainment Tonight. “So it’s kind of a fun break in Hollywood since we got engaged.”

The Coyote Ugly actress continued: “It was very surprising, but it should be so. It’s time. I’m finally grown up enough to get married. I think we light each other up. “

The recently engaged couple continued to celebrate their milestone in the relationship by meeting Vanity Fair later that evening.

Before he got happy with the 53-year-old French chef, Bello dated Dan McDermott From 1999 to 2006. The exes share an 18 year old son, Jackson.

In November 2013, the adult actress revealed in a New York Times essay that she had a long-term relationship with a woman named Clare Munn, The story titled “Coming Out as a Modern Family” described how she decided to try her best friend.

“I read passages full of pain and fear about the handful of men and the one woman with whom I had a romantic relationship,” she wrote at the time. “It seemed like I would put someone who physically attracts me in my soul mate’s box and get knocked down when things don’t go as I hoped.”

She continued: “As I continued to look through photos, I came across a black and white friend of mine and I was taken in on New Year’s Eve. We looked so happy, I had to smile. I am just looking for that moment according to the soul in my garden that maybe we could choose to love each other romantically.

Bello also remembered how she initially hid her romance with Munn from her then young son. “I was romantic with someone and I hadn’t told him,” she said. “I got engaged to a woman who was my best friend and, by chance, to a person who is like a godmother to my son.”

Us Weekly spread the news that Bello and Munn stopped in March 2016. At the time, Us also confirmed that she was dating an actor Elijah Allan Blitzwho is out now Brie Larson,

