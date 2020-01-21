Mari Rodin runs for Mendocino County 2nd District Supervisor - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Mari Rodin has been living in Mendocino County for 28 years and is a former Ukiah city councilor and grant writer who has written grants for nonprofits, school districts and provincial agencies. During her time in the county, she worked to improve the area and see all the different parts of the community.

After working on land use issues in Monterey County for the past five years, Rodin moved back to Ukiah in May last year. (Chris Pugh – Ukiah Daily Journal)

“Because of that work, I got a bird’s eye view of the programs, people and problems. So that gives me a good perspective and qualification to be a Supervisor, “said Rodin. “I have had to understand and appreciate the government, how it works, its intricacies and I want to contribute to the community through government service.”

As a former member of the Mendocino County Local Agency Formation Commission, Rodin wants to ensure a tax-sharing agreement between the province and the city of Ukiah so that the two do not compete for tax revenue. It wants development close to the city center and the center and to preserve the agricultural land and community character. Development plans include denser downtown dwellings as requested by the vision of the Ukiah Valley Area Plan and low-income housing and incentives for developers to make it easier to build all types of homes in the Ukiah region.

Rodin wants to do more to tackle homelessness, including the development of prevention programs and the re-establishment of outreach and intervention teams with medical and social expertise to reach all homeless people for help and housing. She has worked with provincial committees on long-term plans for homelessness and believes that homelessness is an urgent issue for Mendocino County that affects everyone in the area. She also wants more coordination between organizations and someone who works with homeless service providers and landowners to streamline the housing process. Measure B will help the county deal with mental health and homelessness, and Rodin says they should continue to support the Measure B Committee throughout the process.

“Now we have this money but many questions to answer. The Measure B Committee does this. It takes a long time because they didn’t have the answer before the measure was adopted. People expect things to happen, but the details were not worked out, only the general concept was presented. Everyone agrees with the overall concept, but now we have to step into the weeds, and that is what the feasibility study and project manager are helping to move that forward, “Rodin said.

“Homelessness is a humanitarian issue. It is caused by poverty, a lack of a living wage and a lack of affordable housing, “Rodin said.” Although many homeless people have severe mental illnesses and substance use, most people with mental illnesses and substance use are not homeless. acknowledge that poverty is the underlying cause and that we have to provide housing for people. “

Rodin wants the provincial government to support Fire Safe Councils across the province and projects such as the Western Hills project in Ukiah that are important to prepare for disasters such as forest fires and PSPS disruptions. It also supports the upcoming voting measure to include campgrounds in the county’s Transient Occupancy Tax to provide income to local fire brigades, to provide residents through AB 38 low and interest-free loans to help homeowners make their properties fire safe and to improve communication improve during disasters.

To ensure that cannabis remains a part of Mendocino County, Rodin wants to hear from small growers about their problems and find out what the financial or bureaucratic problems are for them.

“I think small-scale cannabis production is an essential part of the economic and community structure of Mendocino. So we need to work to reduce the barriers to introducing small-scale growers’ programs, but we also need environmental protection at the same time,” said Rodin.

Its environmental plans for Mendocino County include work on the conservation of non-renewable resources, stopping offshore oil drilling efforts, a push towards clean energy, the management of Mendocino County’s natural resources and the establishment of electrical microgrids that would work during environmental disasters and emergencies. It also plans to work with the Advisory Committee on Climate Change to assess and reduce the climate impact of provincial operations and to have the provincial government work with national and federal governments to access funding programs.

“The environment cannot speak for itself, so it is up to us to protect the environment, and cannabis growers must care for the environment because their livelihood depends on the environment,” Rodin said. “We all depend on the environment to feed and sustain ourselves, and this applies to fishing and forests and all of our resource-based economy.”

Rodin says people asked her about the five years she had been away from Mendocino County, between the time she was on the Ukiah City Council and since she returned in May. Rodin said she was leaving to work on land use issues with Monterey County LAFCO.

“My intention was always to apply what I learned and return to Mendocino County, and the other thing I did was take care of my mother while she was on the hospice,” Rodin said.

