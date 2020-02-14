If you can’t handle the heat, leave the Hot Ones studio.

Now in its 11th season, YouTube phenomenon Name is saw such Dax Shepard. Natalie Portman. John Mayer and more A-Listeners answer burning questions from the host Sean Evans when eating on insanely hot chicken wings. February 6th birds of prey:: And the fantastic emancipation from Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie Evans joined in to promote her new film – but she was struggling to keep up with the Spice Lord herself.

Evans, 33, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at truTV’s Hot Ones: The Game Show on Thursday, February 13, and explained the “magic” of Once upon a time in Hollywood Episode of the actor.

On the second of nine wings, 29-year-old Robbie says: “Can I start drinking water now? My lips are already burning? “When the duo moves on to the third, she asks:” Has anyone in third place ever been so miserable? “

“They told us in advance that it was so competitive and that it would not get out,” said Evans Us in Las’ Lap in New York City. “But it’s like the candle is burning on both ends because it can’t handle spicy food. And then of course we have four cameras with Margot Robbie while she dies on spicy wings.”

To make matters worse, Robbie went straight to birds of prey NYC premiere afterwards. “She said,” If you see me spontaneously burning on the red carpet, you know why, “the YouTube personality recalled, noting that it is quite common for stars to book shows after hot ones, no matter what form they take are in after.

“We’re right across from [The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon] so people often just film a hot ones episode and then run across the street to be there.” Stand out, ” Said Evans.

His youngest guest, Zoë Kravitzis just one of many on the long list that fans asked for. who can Name is Followers expect next? If the questions are loud enough, everyone they want … really.

“The fans get so loud with some names, and right now are the loudest names Keanu Reeves or Will Smith or [Dwayne The Rock Johnson], These are the names that are constantly tweeted to me. So … just so that my Instagram comments are less annoying, I would like to get them, “he joked.

In the meantime, Evans is focusing on his new TV show, Hot Ones: The Game Show, Fans compete against each other by answering trivia questions and eating ever hotter, seriously scorching wings for a price of $ 25,000. What Evans loves most about it: Wings can be a great balance.

“Hot Ones is a show that takes a celebrity who is by definition a person whose lifestyle is out of reach, and then Hot Ones takes that celebrity and knocks it down – a level that everyone can relate to,” he said. “And then the game show takes these people and brings them up and gives them the chance to win $ 25,000.”

“We take Hot Ones fans and make them celebrities with spicy wings.”

Hot Ones: The Game Show will air on Tuesday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

