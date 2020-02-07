Margot Robbie She may have been critically acclaimed for her role as Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, but if you are looking for a performance that will delight you, look no further than “Harley Frickin ‘Quinn”. Talk about an actor who instantly connects to a character. And that’s exactly what happened to Margot in 2016 when she first played her in Suicide Squad. Now she’s back with Birds of Prey (and the emancipation from One Harley Quinn).

This emancipation is based on the fact that Harley is no longer in an abusive relationship with Mr. J (known to the rest of the world as the Joker) and is now self-emphasizing. Of course, as Harley, she doesn’t quite get the idea of ​​being really alone: ​​she teams up with the superheroes Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and police officer Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to rescue a young girl from Gotham City villain Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), a.k.a. Black mask. So is Harley villain, hero, something in between or just crazy? You decide (although we tend towards the latter).

“The most exciting thing for an actor is to make a choice based on his character, and you can really do anything when you play Harley Quinn,” enthuses Margot. “With some roles, you can react in one or two ways. Harley has 20, and each of them makes sense for the character. It is really liberating and creatively stimulating. “

“And birds of prey,” she continues, “are a wild ride. I think we wanted people to get an idea of ​​what life could be like when you look at it from Harley’s point of view. And when you see this movie, that’s exactly what you get: it’s unpredictable and doesn’t work and it’s messy and funny and it’s dangerous and it’s violent and it’s absurd and it’s heartbreaking and heartwarming. It’s a little bit of everything that resembles the character. “

When it comes to this character, it is likely that the vast majority of the mainstream audience believes she was born in Suicide Squad, but the truth is that her origins go back almost 30 years to an episode of Batman: The Animated Series from 1992. Contributing writer Paul Dini wanted to bring something fresh to the table when it came to the character of the joker (voiced by Star Wars actor) Mark Hamill).

“I wanted to expand the Joker gang a little bit,” Paul Dini told Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I was just a freelance writer, and I had the idea of ​​a grim joker story in which he tortured an ordinary man to show that his cruelty and his cutting and distorted sense of humor affected more people than just Batman. If you can integrate all of this into Batman, that’s fine. That doubles the joke for him. But in this story we started this road accident so scary that this guy says something for the first time in his life and realizes that he is dealing with the Joker. You know it’s like, “Oh my god, I told a psychotic master villain who has now targeted me. How did I get there?”

