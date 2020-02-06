It’s no secret that Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey star Margot love Robbie Metal. The actress previously mentioned her love for bands like Bullet For My Valentine. Now she has revealed her hesitant side by mentioning Metallica and Slipknot in a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Margot participated in a game show segment called Know It All, in which she and Jimmy were faced with categories – some of which were herbs and spices and animals with tails – and then they had to name things back and forth in that category.

While the two didn’t name 16th-century Swedish architects, they no doubt shone in the rock band category. Among these Margot were Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot, Metallica and the Beach Boys, while the heaviest was Jimmy AC / DC (to which the actress replied: “Oh, I should have had that”, although that could only be because she is Australian) ).

Check out the following stand-off:

Cheers to Margot for the overworked Jimmy.

READ THIS: Listen to Slipknot’s earliest demo recordings from 1995

Of course, this isn’t the first time Margot has confessed to her love of metal, and it’s not even the first time she’s done it to Jimmy Fallon. In 2016 the star appeared on the Tonight Show and professed her young love for everything that is loud and itchy.

Watch the following video:

If you want to see if Margot comes out and rages in person, make sure to catch Slipknot later this year on one of the following tour dates:

