It’s no secret that Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey star Margot love Robbie Metal. The actress previously mentioned her love for bands like Bullet For My Valentine. Now she has revealed her hesitant side by mentioning Metallica and Slipknot in a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Margot participated in a game show segment called Know It All, in which she and Jimmy were faced with categories – some of which were herbs and spices and animals with tails – and then they had to name things back and forth in that category.
While the two didn’t name 16th-century Swedish architects, they no doubt shone in the rock band category. Among these Margot were Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot, Metallica and the Beach Boys, while the heaviest was Jimmy AC / DC (to which the actress replied: “Oh, I should have had that”, although that could only be because she is Australian) ).
Check out the following stand-off:
Cheers to Margot for the overworked Jimmy.
READ THIS: Listen to Slipknot’s earliest demo recordings from 1995
Of course, this isn’t the first time Margot has confessed to her love of metal, and it’s not even the first time she’s done it to Jimmy Fallon. In 2016 the star appeared on the Tonight Show and professed her young love for everything that is loud and itchy.
Watch the following video:
If you want to see if Margot comes out and rages in person, make sure to catch Slipknot later this year on one of the following tour dates:
Slipknot world tour 2020
February
06 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
08 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle
09 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
March
20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest
27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival
29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium
can
30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *
31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
June
02 New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
04 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center
05 Montreal, QC, Center Bell
06 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
08 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater
10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum
14 Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
15 West Palm Beach, FL Financial Amphitheater
17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand
18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater
20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater
22 Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion
23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
25 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July
31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion
August
01. Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
07 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
10 Barcelona, Spain – Knot Festival at Sea
22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK
READ THIS: Has Slipknot’s Tortilla Man finally been exposed?