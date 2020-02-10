You can’t really blame ABC for wanting to work out the Marvel / DC gaffe that Michael Strahan committed in casting the new movie Birds of Prey, as CBR’s Sam Stone emphasizes that it’s more than embarrassing. In her own honor, though Margot Robbie smiled a little when the ladies pointed out that there really is a difference between the DC and Marvel universes. It was an honest mistake that Strahan didn’t want to make since he isn’t the first and definitely not the only one that annoys many comic and film fans when it comes to confusing DC with Marvel and vice versa. But it was also something the network couldn’t simply let go of when it worked on the incident. Some might have said Robbie looked a little upset about the question, but luckily that winning smile came back pretty quickly, since it’s likely that she’s heard it before and knows better than really annoyed. If anything, Marvel and DC fans are more likely to take up arms and start scolding Strahan, but at this point it doesn’t seem like someone has bothered to go that far.

As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb and just about any other pollster could tell you, Marvel and DC fans protect their preferred brand to a great extent and don’t want to be compared or mistaken for each other as much as possible between the two. This is really amusing because the years of theft have been committed by both companies in several ways when they created new heroes and bad guys, and it has been found that neither company really wants to give the other so much recognition. But if someone mistakes a hero or a villain, huh boy. This is the kind of material online arguments are about, as many fans are required to take things and blow them up disproportionately, causing a firestorm on social media about who is better, Marvel or DC. Who has been around for longer and who is more credible? Yes, you read that right, people will argue about which fictional characters are “more believable”.

The fact that Margot even responded to it is proof that it’s not the first time and that she has had to weather this kind of error a few times, but at least mitigated an outward response to it. After all, there is no real reason to solve this problem because people make mistakes and are happy to be corrected in such cases. Probably not, either, Strahan would have had Marvel in mind since the MCU has still been pretty dominant in recent years as DC has been doing its best to do its own thing and remain just as popular. So far, it sounds like Birds of Prey has a pretty good chance of getting a lot of involvement and could possibly be another movie that puts DC in a position that gives them an even greater advantage for the future. Erik Kain from Forbes has more to say on the subject. So far, Wonder Woman and Aquaman were their only real successes, despite the box office results. You might say that the Justice League was a financial success and that would be accurate enough, but the reaction from fans and critics is enough to believe that the box office numbers aren’t really that convincing. In fact, the only thing that could slow Birds of Prey is that at first glance it looks more like another attempt to empower women than to tell stories. The hope, of course, is that it can be empowering AND tell a good story of what can happen if things go the way they need to, which means the film is less about “woman power” than a group of women comes together to fight a common enemy who has a reason to want them all dead.

DC has gotten better lately, and although they have absolutely dominated on TV, their presence on large screens has been largely uncertain over the years. Hopefully this film can keep them busy, but one thing everyone should be warned about is to think of it as a Marvel film, or even compare it to one, as DC fans are likely to be very offended. Hopefully this film does what many others have not yet done and will make DC continue to be successful.