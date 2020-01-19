advertisement

Margo Price is back with a new song. It’s called “Stone Me”. In addition to her release on Loma Vista, she played it in yesterday’s episode of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”. It contains the following chorus: “Love me, hate me, profane me / call me a bitch and then call me baby / you don’t know me, you don’t own me / yes, that’s no way to stone me.”

Price also appeared with Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile in a full frontal segment that focused on gender inequality on mainstream country radio. Listen to the song and watch their appearances below.

In a press release, she said: “After a time that feels like an eternity, I’m releasing a new song in the wild today.” It has been difficult to keep everything I have worked on in the past year and I am very happy to share it. ‘

advertisement

Price’s last album was All American Made in 2017, released by Jack White’s Third Man Records. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

For more information on Price, see Pitchfork’s feature “The Story of Outlaw Country in 33 Songs”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk2XR-WDqrI [/ embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0yicpOK6v8 [/ embed] https : //www.youtube.com/watch? v = IVFXbkIruws [/ embed].

advertisement