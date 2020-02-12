Go forward. Margaret Josephs improves her home after overcoming the risk of foreclosure.

“The good news is that we’re finally renovating the house,” said the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star on Tuesday, February 11, exclusively at Rebag Soho’s Valentine’s Day shopping event. I worked a lot on my house and just relaxed and enjoyed my crazy season before returning to another season. “

Josephs admitted that their home was closely examined, but found that the finished product will reflect their taste. “I lived on an S-T show for a couple of years, so I obviously don’t feel any pressure,” she said. “But I have a different style than many other women, so I feel that people will be very happy. It will be very margin. “

The reality star described the aesthetics as “colorful and refined in a royal way”.

In January 2018, reports emerged that Josephs’ house in New Jersey was foreclosed because of two mortgage failures for the residence. The property was in episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when she and her husband were under construction Joseph Benigno faced repeated money problems.

In the middle of their litigation, the TV personality always had Benigno in her corner. “First of all, Joe makes coffee for me every day. He gives me massages all the time, ”she enthused on Tuesday. “Joe is a saint. He spoils me every day. I am very, very happy. “

Josephs also spoke about whether she wished she could take back anything from her trip to Real Housewives. “I rarely ever regret it,” she admitted. “I regret having filled up the water [Danielle Dust]. I should have just left the building. You know, it doesn’t melt the way I thought it would, so that’s probably the only thing I regret. “

She added, “In all seriousness I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I’m fine with everything else. I apologize if I do something wrong and I’m serious.”

During a January episode, Josephs poured a bottle of water onto dust and caused the 57-year-old Bravo star to pull her co-star’s hair. The two women were then separated.

With reporting from Diana Cooper

