Margaret Heck - Villages-News.com

Margaret Heck

Margaret Heck, 83, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Heck; Daughter Kelly Heck (Sandy); Granddaughter Kaitlin Dwyer; Grandson Patrick Dwyer (azalea); Great-granddaughters Jaylin Vazquez and Daisy Mae Dwyer.

Her son Robert Heck preceded her in death. Grandson Joseph Heck; Sister Ann Marie Brady; Parents Anna May and Robert Hancock.

A Mass for the burial of Christians will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. in St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lake, FL. The funeral is held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Instead of flowers, you can also send a donation for dementia research to the Alzheimer Society (https://www.alz.org/).

