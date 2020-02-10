Maren Morris has built a nest on country radio with her latest single “The Bones” from her album “Girl”.

“The Bones” climbs from number 2 to number 1 in this week’s Billboard Country Airplay table, occupying the top spot of last week’s Jon Pardis “Heartache Medication”. The song also topped the mediabase table.

The melodic love song was written by Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz and produced by Greg Kurstin, who is most famous for his work with Adele on their song “Hello”.

With “The Bones” at number 1 on the charts, Morris has her third single at number 1 after her two previous top charts “I Could Use a Love Song” and “Girl”. Morris has two other top 10 singles on the chart, with “My Church” at number 9 and “Rich” at number 4.

Morris’ only country song that missed the top 10 was “Mercedes the 80s”, which finished in 12th place.

To celebrate “The Bones” becoming their third single # 1, Morris went to Twitter to share the news. Morris has added a picture to the post she shared that shows “The Bones” and “Number One”. “The Bones Are Good”. Thank you for my third number 1 song. And I’ll have the party afterwards Got this baby so I can drink all the margaritas. “

Morris is the first artist to reach # 1 since Lindsay Ell when she appeared in Brantley Gilbert’s “What Happens In a Small Town”. in November last year. She is also the first artist to head the charts on her own since doing “Girl” in July last year.

Morris will play the Houston Rodeo while the singer is nine months pregnant with her first child. She will perform alongside other country musicians such as Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Willie Nelson.

