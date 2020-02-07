Maren Morris and her husband and country artist Ryan Hurd are preparing to greet their first child, a little boy, in March, and from the start he and mom will have a place on the street.

The country star is already redesigning their tour bus to be baby-friendly.

“I think it will be cool if this baby grows up on the street, and that’s a normal thing,” said Morris Taste of Country Nights. “I heard that they never sleep better because a bus naturally rocks and produces white noise.”

Morris’ artist friends helped her figure out the necessities – not the necessities for living with a child on the street. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott gave her some tips on how to configure the bus at every stage of a child’s life, and Morris says that many other musician parents also offered advice and support.

“It’s a real life! They know no other way,” says Morris about the children of artists who grow up on the street, learn from a tutor, have their own tables in catering and see their parents working on the stage every evening , “I think that’s why it really felt possible at this point in my career … I can do that without feeling like the new kid on the block.”

At home in Nashville, Morris and Hurd keep their baby’s nursery “cozy and dark,” which they hope will help with sleep training before their soon-to-be family of three take to the streets. They also stay away from the traditional baby blue.

Morris’ tour calendar is clear until Baby Boy arrives, except for one big show: in early March, she’ll be running Rodeo Houston.

Listen to Maren Morris’ interview with Taste of Country Nights:

Check out the sweetest baby bumps of country music: