To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary children’s television show Sesame Street, Maren Morris came over to hang out with Cookie Monster, Big Bird and the rest of the gang. Before the February 15 episode, Morris gives a glimpse of one of the songs she played during her time on the street.

The melody is called “Oops! Whoops! Wait, A Ha!” – is a piece of advice for anyone trying to learn a new skill. The song was composed by the show’s authors and encourages beginners to keep practicing whatever they want to master.

“Whether you’re trying to shoot hoops, loop-di-loops, or learning how to play / Remember that every slip is just part of the journey / To call ‘hooray’,” Morris explains in the lyrics.

In the meantime, the characters on Sesame Street take turns showing their special skills – and the hard work and patience required to become an expert on those skills. Cookie Monster burns his first cookies, Big Bird takes a few tries to shoot a basketball through the hoop, and Rosita has to practice her trumpet for a few hours before she can make nice music.

In December 2019, Morris shared some background on her appearance on Sesame Street, including some adorable video footage of herself and the entire cast of the show, in which she sang “Happy Birthday” to her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd.

Morris isn’t the only country star to fall in love with Sesame Street: Thomas Rhett shared a collaboration with Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the gang called “This is My Street” in early 2019. Like Morris, Rhett brought his spouse to Sesame Street for his trip. Rhett’s wife Lauren Akins shared several pictures of the couple and their daughters, who enjoyed the fun behind the scenes.

