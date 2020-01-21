Maren Morris reveals crop top baby bump selfie in the middle of her third trimester

advertisement

Country singer Maren Morris is preparing for the arrival of her first baby. Meanwhile, Morris posted selfies on Instagram about her growing baby bump, delighting fans with her charm and humor.

On Monday, January 20th, Morris released a photo of himself in a black top and matching black leggings. In her caption, the singer “I Could Use a Love Song” stated her preference for crop tops during her pregnancy.

“Take my chin, but don’t take my crop tips,” she said jokingly, adding that she was in her third trimester.

While Morris’ post received many supportive and sweet comments from her followers, there were others who weren’t sure, as Morris later noted on Twitter.

“People will comment on my photos.” We got it, you’re pregnant, “she wrote hair vitamins or tummy tea to sell you. The only thing that’s going on for me right now is my pregnancy!”

Morris first let the fans know what she was up to in October in her life. At the time, the pop singer released a photo of herself and her husband Ryan Hurd when they claimed to be a nice maternity shoot.

“The irony is just too great for the universe to give us a little boy after a year in the” GIRL “headspace to make up for the situation,” wrote Morris, acknowledging her hit album GIRL, released in March 2019 “By 2020, little one.”

In November, Morris told Taste of Country Nights how she learned the good news for the first time. According to the singer, not only did she tell her husband that she had learned about her pregnancy, she also gave her heart for a new song.

“I wrote a song – I had a note the day I took the pregnancy test,” she told the publication.

“I couldn’t think of anything else, so I have a song that I wrote about it,” she added. “I’m sure there will be more if I keep writing.”

Morris went on to say that she had to tell her husband about the news first, and of course they were overjoyed to share the moment together.

“I told him first,” she recalled. “I called because I was going to write and he was like a fitting or something. But luckily we were both in town so we could party that night. We were so excited.”

