Maren Morris just celebrated her third # 1 hit, this time with “The Bones”. The song from their second GIRL album was written by Morris along with their frequent collaborators Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz and reflects their relationship with their husband, singer-songwriter colleague Ryan Hurd.

“It’s kind of the first love song I’ve released,” said Morris Bobby Bones on the Bobby Bones Show. “With ‘My Church’ and ’80s [Mercedes]’ and ‘I Could Use A Love Song’ and even ‘Girl’ nobody touches a relationship. They are all very worldly songs that only affect life.” Bones’ is the first song I have ever released as a single that addresses love in the most realistic way.

“Many love songs can feel so serious to me and I just can’t relate to them,” she continued. “With ‘The Bones’ we felt like we were writing something about a real relationship that is going through these trials and isn’t perfect every day. It doesn’t preach to anyone. It just says, ‘You and me, we’. We’ll be together in the trenches no matter what happens. ‘”

Morris liked everything about “The Bones”, but she didn’t necessarily want to make it a single until she saw how much her fans reacted to it, especially during her concerts.

“It was such a favorite on shows,” said Morris. “For me this is always the litmus test: If the song is okay for me in a live setting and people are just freaking out … That forced us to hand when it came to choosing the single. “

Morris also talked about the song’s success on social media and promised to celebrate her first hit only after her son’s arrival.

“The bones are good,” Morris wrote. “Thank you for my third number 1 song. And I’ll have the party for it after having this baby so I can drink all the margaritas.”

Morris and Hurd will welcome their third child within a few weeks. Although Morris never revealed her exact due date, she said it was due just a few weeks after her last appearance before arriving at the Houston Rodeo on March 7th.

Photo credit: Getty / Kevin Winter