Maren Morris reports how pregnancy hormones affect her

Maren Morris recently turned to social media for an update on her pregnancy. She revealed that her hormones unexpectedly emotionalized her.

“Hormone update for the third trimester: my nail lady said,” Your face doesn’t even look so fat, “and I was so touched that I was really torn apart,” Morris tweeted on January 14th.

The singer of “The Bones” and her husband Ryan Hurd are expecting a little boy in March or April. Morris will even perform in March before he is born. “Pregnant AF at the Houston Rodeo? Yee Haw,” the singer tweeted in response to news of her upcoming appearance on March 7th at the famous Houston Rodeo.

Fortunately for Morris, she doesn’t have to get pregnant alone. Her bass player Annie Clements is also expecting.

“I think it’s great that we can experience this new life with my mother,” she wrote in a cute Instagram post. “So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine.”

Morris and Hurd met during a songwriting session and married in March 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post. Morris discovered that she was pregnant before a songwriting session and told her husband when he drove to the session.

“I wrote a song – I had a note the day I took the pregnancy test,” she said to Taste of Country Nights in an interview. “I couldn’t think of anything else, so I have a song that I wrote about it. I’m sure there will be more if I keep writing.”

