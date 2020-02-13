While Maren Morris hasn’t announced any tour plans for the rest of 2020, we know she’s going to take to the streets – and take her newborn son with her. The singer-songwriter has already announced that she wants to raise the baby on the street, but will still ensure that the child gets a lot of sleep.

“We really want the baby to be trained as well as possible in sleep before I go back on the road,” said Morris about the educational plan she and her husband Ryan Hurd will hopefully implement.

Part of this sleep training is bypassing the typical blue nursery color for boys to prefer something with deeper shades.

“I want the nursery to feel really cozy and dark,” said Morris, adding that she had already bought blackout curtains.

Morris quickly turned to other mothers who have successfully brought their family on the road, including Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum and Laren Fairchild from Little Big Town.

“She just seems to have the answer to everything,” Morris said of Fairchild. “She only has this energy, the energy of the boss like ‘I covered it’.”

“All of my artist friends who raised children on buses gave me so many great tips on what B.S. is, what you don’t need, what you need,” she added.

Morris is encouraged that both she and Hurd can bring life as a parent in line with touring, thanks to the artists, men and women who have paved the way for them.

“It was so cool to see that it is normal to have children out there. It’s a real life, they don’t know it any other way,” said Morris. “I think it’s going to be cool to let this baby grow up on the street and that’s a normal thing.”

Morris has planned another show before she is born on March 7th at the Houston Rodeo.

“I accepted the show offer before I was pregnant,” said Morris on the Ty Bentli Show (via Nash Country Daily). “It’s an icon to do something, especially when I’m from Texas. When I found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Oh my god, being nineteen months pregnant at the Houston Rodeo would be a little bad.’ It’s only an hour of show and I’m going to be very stationary, obviously I won’t be walking around on stage.

“We’ll keep it quiet,” she continued. “I’m also excited because it will be my first show in four months. It’s kind of a homecoming. I have a good feeling for it. I think I can do it. I think I can do it. I think it will pretty.” epic to say that I got the Houston Rodeo pregnant in the ninth month. “

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz