The design idea by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd for their son’s nursery is based on a baby’s simple need for sleep: cozy and dark.

Morris is expected in March with the couple’s first child, a young boy.

The crossover star sits down with Taste of Country Nights and says that she and Hurd knew from the start that they didn’t want to go the traditional way of using blue as a color scheme for a boy’s room. Instead, they chose a more neutral but moody palette.

“I want the nursery to feel really cozy and dark,” explains Morris, adding that they chose a crib and bought blackout curtains to help them sleep as much as possible.

“We really want the baby to be trained as much as possible in sleep before I go back on the street.”

Real conversation with Maren Morris:

Morris is currently in the process of adapting her tour bus to a newborn, with the involvement of colleagues such as Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town. They advised her how to configure the tour bus to adapt to the growth of the child.

“All of my artist friends who raised children on buses gave me so many great tips on what B.S. is, what you don’t need, what you need,” explains Morris.

In fact, Fairchild was the first person to text Morris after learning about the pregnancy. “She just seems to have the answer to everything. She only has the energy, the energy of the boss like ‘I covered it,'” says the singer.

In recent years, Morris has toured a number of superstar acts that have children, such as Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton, which has shown her that a natural balance between family upbringing and street life is possible. She looks forward to making this a reality for her family too.

“It was so cool to see that it’s normal to have children out there. It’s a real life, they don’t know it any other way,” she notes. “I think it’s going to be cool to let this baby grow up on the street and that’s a normal thing.”

The couple’s son is expected in March, just a few days after she led the Houston Rodeo.

