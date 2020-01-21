Maren Morris is in the third trimester and will not be without crop tops

advertisement

Maren Morris is in the final months of her pregnancy with her first baby and although she admits there are some changes she needs to acknowledge, there are some things she just won’t throw the towel on.

In an official “third trimester” shot she posted on Instagram on Monday (January 20), Morris writes with determination: “Take my jaw, but don’t take my crop tips.” The photo of course shows her how admirably she looks for a woman in her previous pregnancy, with a belly proudly displayed by – yes – a black crop top and matching leggings. As for the jaw problems? We would say that it just gets a little grainy in their own thoughts. The fans agreed, admired her perfect pregnant body and assured her that she looked fantastic.

Morris has a light-hearted attitude to what is the most difficult stage of pregnancy for many women, and jokes on social media about not only her physical but also her emotional changes. “Hormone update for the third trimester: my nail lady said,” Your face doesn’t even look that fat, “and I was so touched that I was really torn apart,” she tweeted on January 14th.

The baby, a boy whose father is Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd, will make its debut in late March or early April. Morris, a trouper who has no plans to slow down even with an almost adult baby on board, will still appear in March before giving birthdays. “Pregnant AF at the Houston Rodeo? Yee Haw,” the singer tweeted in response to news of her upcoming appearance on March 7th at the famous Houston Rodeo. Will she wear a crop top? Let’s hope so!

These country stars welcomed all babies in 2019:

