Maren Morris is one of the very special guests who grace Sesame Street in the air during its 50th season. The country and pop singer visited Sesame Street for an episode titled “Let’s Draw”, which airs on Saturday (February 15th), and played a special song to encourage young viewers not to give up when it seemed difficult ,

Morris joins some of Sesame Street’s most popular performers in the clip above, including Big Bird, the Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, Elmo, Grover, and more. According to the CMT, she sings a song entitled “Ups! Whoops! Wait, A Ha!” That the authors of the legendary children’s show composed to encourage their young viewers to stick to it if they are having trouble mastering a new skill ,

She is accompanied by some call-and-response backing vocals from the show’s legendary cast, which illustrate the meaning of the song by trying and failing some new tasks before finally figuring out how to proceed. Cookie Monster learns from burning a lot of cookies that he bakes, while Big Bird has to be missing a few times before figuring out how to shoot tires. Morris himself makes a hula hoop for an unsuccessful spin in the video above and rolls his eyes at her own failure before she ultimately succeeds.

Morris filmed the spot on Sesame Street in November and brought her husband Ryan Hurd to the set to celebrate his 31st birthday. The shoot took place just over a week after she announced that she was expecting a boy in March, and she doesn’t really show up in the video for her performance.

Morris’ appearance on Sesame Street premiered on HBO on Saturday at 9 a.m.CET. Click the video above in the story to watch it.

