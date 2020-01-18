Marcus Daniell, Philipp Oswald fails in the final of the doubles at ASB Classic

advertisement

PHOTOSPORT

Marcus Daniell appeared in the ASB Classic final after a gap of 10 years.

advertisement

Marcus Daniell has failed in his attempt to win his second ASB Classic double title, 10 years after he made his breakthrough.

Daniel and his Austrian partner Philipp Oswald lost 7-6 6-3 on Saturday against Queenstown-born Ben McLachlan, who plays for Japan, and the British Luke Bambridge.

It is the second year in a row that McLachlan has won this title, last year he claimed it with Jan Lennard Struff against Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen.

It was a close match, with the first important moment that Oswald’s serve was broken in the fifth match of the opening set. However, the Kiwi / Austrian team later broke into the set to make it 4-4.

READ MORE

* Summary: ASB Classic final

* Paire makes a few of them

* Daniell in the final double

In the tiebreak Oswald put a volley in the net on the first point to give him and Daniell a mini break.

GETTY IMAGES

Ben McLachlan is a back-to-back winner in the Classic, but those wins are Japan rather than New.

McLachlan knocked out a winner later, giving him and Bambridge a 6-2 lead, and two points later when Daniell couldn’t get a return, the set was theirs.

The second set was even tighter, but Oswald was broken by 3-4 after two break points had already been saved.

McLachlan then presented the competition to become a two-time ASB Classic winner.

Although there will be clear disappointment from Daniell about not being able to win his second ATP title on New Zealand soil, a factor from his run to the final is that the ranking points collected this week will help him make it to New Zealand Olympic Games in July in Tokyo.

The best two players in New Zealand go to the Games, Michael Venus has enough points to capture one of the places and Daniell’s run in Auckland increases his lead over Artem Sitak before the French Open in closing June.

MORE TO COME

advertisement