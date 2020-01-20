advertisement

FSU Football has the pleasure of having the FSU Marching Chiefs to make the fans and players happy during the games.

FSU football and the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs share some similarities, both of which are related to Native American culture.

The Chiefs had their first season in 1960 and of course the Noles were long before that.

Kansas City had the guy with a full Indian headdress who was the first to ride a bareback horse through the stadium. According to Bobby Bowden, the Noles actually did this from the state of San Diego in the Bowden Dynasty documentation.

The FSU Marching Chiefs introduced the war song at a game in Auburn in 1984 and it is now one of the most iconic traditions in college football alongside the Tomahawk Chop.

Here’s what to do with the FSU soccer fans at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs started using war song in games after the Marching Chiefs introduced it. The Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years after defeating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Apparently they need some work to properly perform the war song on their games, and the Marching Chiefs have been kind enough to offer their services because they are the originators.

Hey @Chiefs, if you want the war song to be done right, we are available and only a few hours away.

Open us up.

– Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs), January 19, 2020

thoughts

I thought it was a great job from whoever runs the Marching Chiefs Twitter account. It was polite and subtle, but it also let people know who the experts at performing the song were.

I’m biased, but it’s one of the most exciting moments in all sports when I personally take part in a game. There is nothing like the Marching Chiefs playing and echoing through the stadium!

If you want to borrow it, get it right or don’t use it at all in Kansas City! This time, however, I’m going to give them ID because they’re going to the Super Bowl and two former Noles are on the team in Derrick Nnadi and Cam Erving.

