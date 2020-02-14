LAS VEGAS (AP) – Zach Sanford had the best game of his young NHL career – even though his thoughts were understandably far from the ice.

Sanford scored four goals in the St. Louis 6/5 loss to Las Vegas, the first blues game since teammate Jay Bouwmeester’s breakdown after a heart disease on the bench during a game earlier this week.

Sanford, the 25-year-old first-line grand piano from St. Louis, whose father died of a heart attack in 2018 and was missing on the blues father’s annual trip, was deeply rooted. His great performance helped him – and his teammates – to deal with hockey a little even if they lost.

“I didn’t know how they would get in after something like that,” said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. “This is something traumatic. It’s traumatic to see it as an outsider, I can’t imagine being there. I give them a lot of credit, I thought they came out and they were ready to play. They didn’t look distracted and really played a good game under the circumstances. “

Jonathan Marchessault’s overtime power play goal brought the Golden Knights to victory when Vegas combined a four-goal franchise record with the man advantage – including two from Marchessault and one each from Max Pacioretty and Nate Schmidt. Pacioretty, like Alex Tuch, had a balanced goal. Malcolm Subban, who only made his third start in 2020, scored 19 saves for Vegas.

“The crowd was great for us,” Marchessault said. “We wanted to get them back on our side. We owed them a few wins there. It’s good to get the first one.”

But one night, the Golden Knights achieved a much-needed win after being banned in Minnesota on Tuesday, improving to 5-3-2 under DeBoer, and continuing to fight for a place in the crowded Pacific Division playoffs.

The blues game against Anaheim on Tuesday night was postponed after 36-year-old Bouwmeester collapsed on the team’s bench in the first half. A defibrillator was used on the experienced defender before being taken to a hospital, where he continues to undergo tests.

St. Louis, who was sunk in a 2-6-2 slide, hit on ice for the first time since the incident and quickly started with his teammate in mind, but couldn’t stop Vegas.

Sanford opened the scoring in just 25 seconds when he shot a shot out of the circle that defeated Subban.

Sanford’s father Michael died in sleep in 2018 and could never see his son play personally in a regular season NHL game. And the father’s only trip, in which Michael Sanford was able to participate, recovered from a shoulder injury in 2017.

Brett Glendye, Sanford’s lifelong friend from New Hampshire, is traveling.

“I’m glad he was here and enjoyed it with me, and thank him for getting out,” said Sanford, who has 13 points in his last nine games. “Of course I really want (my father) to be here. I think he paid attention tonight and maybe helped a little.”

Mackenzie MacEachern also scored 46 saves for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington. Binnington came 2-0 to the Golden Knights and had only allowed three goals in two starts against them.

It was the 10th consecutive game in which the Blues allowed three or more goals, and for the seventh time in a row they allowed four or more.

St. Louis finished fourth in the NHL with goals against January 13th and only allowed 2.60 goals per game. In the 10 games since then, the blues occupy 31st place in the league and allow 3.82 goals per competition.

The Golden Knights were in their first nine games under coach Peter DeBoer only 3 to 26 in power play, but ended 4 to 5 on Thursday evening.

“It was a difficult question, especially if you had the lead several times,” said St. Louis Deputy Captain Ryan O’Reilly. “I had to find a way to close the door. It was difficult. We did a few things well, but we didn’t play a great game, we gave up too much. I don’t think the calls went too much I think not that it was great tonight, but they still had some good jumps on the penalty shootout and gave them confidence in their power game. It killed us. “

NOTES: The Golden Knights recently announced the purchase of an AHL franchise membership from Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which currently operates the San Antonio Rampage – the current AHL subsidiary of the blues. On Thursday, the team announced that it would work closely with nearby Henderson City officials to develop a second hockey facility that will be a state-of-the-art arena with 6,000 seats for the AHL team. The team will play at the Orleans Arena next season. … Las Davis Raiders owner Mark Davis and trainer Jon Gruden were greeted with loud cheers by the announced sold-out crowd of 18,252 spectators when they were shown on the Jumbotron of the T-Mobile Arena. … Tuch played in his 100th career game.

St. Louis: hosts Nashville on Saturday.

Vegas: host of the N.Y. Islanders on Saturday.

