SAN DIEGO – San Diego County voters will have the opportunity to vote on one nationwide and two local proposals on March 3.

Proposition 13: bond for school and university institutions

Proposal 13 would approve $ 15 billion in loans for the construction and modernization of public schools and higher education institutions. $ 9 billion would be spent on pre-school and K-12 schools, $ 4 billion on universities, and $ 2 billion on community colleges.

Californians for safe schools and healthy learning – Yes on Prop 13 – are leading the support for the offer. The proposal is supported by the California Democratic Party and dozens of officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, State Assembly member Todd Gloria (D-78) and Senator Toni Atkins (D-39).

The proposal is rejected by Senator Brian Jones (R-38) and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. No opposition funding committees were formed.

County of San Diego

Measure A: Changes to the San Diego County General Plan

This measure is an initiative that requires voter approval of the San Diego County General Plan’s land use changes. A “yes” vote requires voters to agree to changes to the general plan that increase the density of housing in rural areas or rural areas, while a “no” vote speaks against it.

The leading support for a “yes” to this measure is “Protecting our San Diego landscape”. Supporters include the Mayor of Escondido, Paul McNamara, the Mayor of Solana Beach, Jewel Edson, and the Climate Action Campaign.

The campaign against the measure is “Plan Today for the Future of San Diego”. Opponents of the measure include supervisor Nathan Fletcher, supervisor Jim Desmond, the mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, the mayor of Lemon Grove, Racquel Vasquez, the mayor of Chula Vista, Mary Salas, the mayor of San Marcos, Rebecca Jones, and the Mayor of Santee, John Minto. It is also rejected by the San Diego County Democratic Party and the San Diego County Republican Party.

Measure B: Changes to the San Diego County General Plan in Newland Sierra

This measure is a referendum to amend the San Diego general plan to approve the Newland Sierra project. A “yes” supports the change of the general plan, while a “no” speaks against it.

The existing general plan provides for 99 apartments and up to 2,000,000 square meters of commercial space with open spaces. The change would allow up to 2,199 apartments and 1,777,684 square meters of commercial space. The approved Newland Sierra project includes 2,135 homes, school grounds, 36 acres of parks, 1,209 acres of open space, and 81,000 square feet of retail space. The community is located west of Interstate 15, east of Vista and north of Escondido.

The leading support for a yes to the measure is yes to B for a better choice. The action is supported by Paul McNamara, Mayor of Escondido, Rebecca Jones, Mayor of Vista, Judy Ritter, Mayor of Chula Vista, Mary Salas, and Mayor of Oceanside, Peter Weiss.

No on Newland Sierra led the rejection of the amendment. The San Diego Democratic Party and several environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, the San Diego Audubon Society and the San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action, reject the measure.

