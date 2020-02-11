Given the delay in beautification work on the Old High School and circus grounds, Commissioner Valluru Kranthi has set a time limit for the law enforcement agency to be 31 March.

Ms. Kranthi, who recently took charge, visited the sites on Tuesday and was disappointed with the delay in the development of the green and construction of the composite wall. She advised the executing agency to enlarge the area for the parking lot because the number of vehicles in the city is constantly increasing.

The Vice Chairman of the TS Planning Committee, B. Vinod Kumar, in his capacity as a MP from Karimnagar, proposed in 2017 that the Old High School – the first school in the district built by Nizam – be developed into a recreation center and a lungs on the pipes from Hyderabad Lumbini Park. The plan includes the development of green spaces, the installation of fountains, the establishment of an open-air theater, a cafeteria, a play area for children, etc.

The adjacent circus area was to be converted into a recreation center with a hiking trail, a playground for badminton and volleyball and a permanent podium for smaller events.

Ms. Kranthi has also instructed the authorities to continue working on Smart City. The local groups V. Ramana Rao, SE Badraiah and EE Raman were also present.

