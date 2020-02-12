Austin Abrams and Hannah Row in “This Is Us”. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Red flags, past and present. Marc and Kate’s relationship was very competitive on Tuesday, February 11, following This Is Us titled “One Hell of the Week: Part 3”.

In flashbacks, Kate (Hannah row) was with Marc (Austin Abrams) for three months. Everything seemed great, but Marc was distanced when Kate embarrassed him at work. He later apologized and explained that he was winding due to the uncomfortable moment.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) felt tension, so she suggested that she and Kate meet Marc for coffee to get to know him better. Not only was he late, he also arrived angry and complained about his car and job. Marc shocked Kate when he announced that he had left the record store, but she woke up when he mentioned that they were writing music together. He thought they should do it in the Pearson Hut, but Rebecca turned the idea off. Kate reacted violently and noticed that Marc was the first to show interest in her. She and Marc then went to the hut anyway.

On the way, Marc insulted Kate because she had not quit her job in the record store out of solidarity with him. She asked him to slow down and then stop the car. After she got out, he drove off and let her hang in the cold. She went to a gas station to call Rebecca on a payphone. As she prepared to tell her mother what had happened, Marc reappeared with many excuses.

Kate insisted on Rebecca that she was fine, but the matriarch felt that something was wrong. She urged Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) to go into the cabin with her and check on Kate. In the meantime, the unfortunate couple arrived at the residence.

In the present, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) ready to travel to a retreat for families with blind children. Toby hesitated, so Kate apologized for him and took Rebecca with her instead. She opened up her marriage problems to Rebecca and her mother told her to tell Toby to contact her. Then Rebecca shared her diagnosis with Kate and assured her that she was no longer worried about her deteriorating health. She wanted to have fun and enjoy the time she had left.

Kate confronted Toby when she returned home. He said he wanted to be a good father for Baby Jack, but Kate replied that he had no choice but to take the opportunity.

Meanwhile Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) called to arrange a trip to the cabin. Kate told Toby that she would take Jack with her because she needed space, but he insisted on making Jack spend time with his son himself.

This Is Us will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

