Marc Bolan was an artist who was taken out of the world much too early. Before the singer died in a tragic car accident in 1977, he owned one of the most groovy guitars rock’n’roll had ever seen.

This isolated guitar title from T-Rex’s legendary hit “20th Century Boy” is proof of his well-deserved title “Glam Rock God”.

Frontman Mark Feld, born in T-Rex, was an instigator in the music scene in 1970 and after the success of ‘Ride A White Swan’ (recorded with Tony Visconti) his band stood alongside David at the top of the glam rock movement Bowie.

After the track started playing Bolan and his group on the waves, Bolan began to wear top hats and feather boas on stage and soon dabbed glitter on his cheeks. How it got there is up to debate.

Some say the glitter was introduced by his personal assistant, Chelita Secunda, although Bolan told John Pidgeon in an interview on Radio 1 in 1974 that he had noticed his wife’s glitter, June Child’s dressing table, before a photo session was embellished and that Legend solidified from glam rock in stone.

Anyway, it’s a perfect example of how easy it is to get into Marc Bolan’s image. His starry eyes and expressive message soon made him an icon of the era. The star became so synonymous with glam rock that he eventually colored the last part of his career frustrated and couldn’t beat the scene he created despite the beauty of a scene.

The truth is that Marc Bolan didn’t create a glamorous skirt with glittering eyelids and cheeks. No, the singer did it with incredibly groovy rock’n’roll jams. Bolan’s incredible ear for a catch and his talent to get the young folk dance going can be seen throughout T-Rex’s catalog. However, it shines brightest with the hit “20th Century Boy” released in 1973.

The track has become a bastion of Bolan’s legacy and is one of the greatest rock songs ever written. The song was released in the prime of Bolan’s pop star status and is considered one of the most notable tracks of the time and a serious competitor for the title “Bolan’s Best” alongside “Get It On” and “Children of the Revolution”. While the lyrics are powerful and impressive and now look back on a century, Bolan shows his best work on the guitar.

The iconic raging riff at the beginning of the number leaves no doubt as to what will come, and sees the glamorous rock god throw a bit of sparkling goodness on the air. Notice the brilliant nod for the legendary refrain “20th Century Boy / I will be your boy”.

Below we listen to the crispy goodness of his isolated guitar track on the single and offer you a quick but always needed refresher on how talented Marc Bolan was.

Listen to Marc Bolan’s isolated guitar on “20th Century Boy” below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2kFbjRn5Co (/ embed)