A little boy cheers on runners on Washington Avenue during the Chevron Houston Marathon, in Houston, Sunday, January 19, 2020. A little boy cheers on runners on Washington Avenue during the Chevron Houston Marathon, in Houston, Sunday, January 19, 2020. Photo: Karen Warren, staff photographer

Marathon fans contribute with funny, inspiring characters

Everything that has to do with the Chevron Houston Marathon seems an astronomical task.

There are people who make a 26.2-mile course that winds through the whole of downtown Houston, those who come in large numbers to help provide all the facilities needed for such an event, and of course the runners who are the hardest part do anything.

But if you want to participate without worrying about all that work, at least you can encourage runners with an inspiring sign.

Photographers from Houston Chronicle made some of the best home-made posters along the race track on Sunday morning. View them on the photos above.

