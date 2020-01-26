advertisement

Students in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway more often stay in their own country to study at the third level.

That is according to the latest School League Table published in today’s Sunday Independent.

The latest data shows that many Leaving Cert students choose a college or university close to home.

More than 90 percent of those in Dublin stay in the capital to study, while UCC and CIT make up 78 percent of all students in Cork who move on to the third level.

Nearly three-quarters of the Galways students visit NUIG or GMIT and two-thirds of the Leaving Cert students in Limerick go on to UL or LIT.

In the southeast, more than half of the sixth year went to WIT, while 23 percent of their colleagues in Kilkenny also went to the Waterford Institute.

In Donegal, 43% of the students stayed in the province and studied at Letterkenny IT, while IT drew nearly a quarter of the Kerry students.

That figure is the same in Kildare where 24 percent of the students study at Maynooth University.

Athlone IT is the most popular for people from Westmeath, Offaly and Longford.

Louth students account for 23 percent of students living in the province to study at Dundalk IT.

