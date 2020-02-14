Last May, Burger Patch opened its doors in Midtown Sacramento with a sign that said “No Cash Accepted”. The owners of the organic and vegan burger restaurant feared that a cash register could invite theft.

But customers always showed up with cash only. Sometimes the cashiers accepted it and worked around the digital system. In other cases, they simply give the customer a free meal. About a month later, Burger Patch changed course and finally decided to set up a cash register.

“We want everyone to come here and eat no matter what happens,” said Zia Simmons, who has worked in the restaurant since it opened. “We never want to have to be like that. If you don’t have a card, you can’t eat here.”

A small but growing number of companies no longer accept cash. The owners say that accepting only credit cards, debit cards, or digital wallets like Apple Pay is more efficient and lowers the risk of robbery. Electronic payment methods are becoming increasingly popular among consumers.

However, the cashless trend has raised concerns that such businesses exclude customers who rely solely on cash. Senator Jerry Hill, a San Mateo Democrat, says this is discrimination against people without credit cards or bank accounts who tend to have low incomes.

“I don’t think it’s deliberate discrimination, but that’s exactly what they are doing,” said Hill. Cashless business “may be the thing of the future, but it’s not there yet.”

For this reason, Hill last week introduced a bill requiring all brick-and-mortar businesses in California to accept cash.

In the event of existence, California would be the third state after Massachusetts and New Jersey to ban cashless companies before they spread. San Francisco, Philadelphia, and New York City passed similar regulations last year, and Washington, D.C. is currently considering a ban.

A customer pays with a credit card at Burger Patch, a vegan burger place in Sacramento. (Jackie Botts for CalMatters)

California residents with limited resources use cash much more often. While 7.4% of California households have no banks, the rate among households earning less than $ 15,000 a year is 27.3%, according to a 2017 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey.

Colored people, immigrants and disabled people are also more likely to be excluded from a cashless economy. In California, 20.5% of black households and 14.5% of Hispanic households do not use banks, according to survey data. The rate is 24.8% for households that only speak Spanish at home and 20.7% for adults with disabilities. Single mothers have more than twice as much access to bank accounts as single fathers.

“When retailers don’t accept cash, they effectively lock out low-wage jobs, color communities, and our homeless neighbors,” Andrea Zinder, president of the United States and Western Workers Western States Council, approved the bill, said in a statement.

According to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in 2019, people between the ages of 25 and 44 pay less cash than older or younger people – about a fifth of the time compared to a third.

Cashless transactions would be legal under the proposed law. However, if a company rejects a customer who only has cash, a civil sanction between $ 25 and $ 500 can be imposed. Online retailers would be excluded as well as car rental companies.

No groups have yet objected to the bill, but Hill believes retailers could fight. According to a recent national study by the company, around 10% of the nearly 100,000 companies that use Square, a financial check service, are cashless.

The California Retailers Association has not yet commented on the bill, said President and CEO Rachel Michelin. An increase in retail theft has prompted some smaller retailers to turn to electronic payments to avoid leaving cash behind the counter. She said the bill could be “premature” since it hasn’t seen a widespread trend in cashless businesses, except in more technically demanding areas like Silicon Valley.

Senator Jerry Hill speaks in the capital. (Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

Hill said the problem appeared on his radar when he entered a restaurant in San Mateo last year.

“I saw a sign there that said,” We don’t accept cash, “which shocked and surprised me,” said Hill. “It almost seemed like they were discriminating against those who were unable to pay for an electronic transaction, and for me it raised a flag.”

The business was Sweetgreen, a homemade salad restaurant with a sleek technical aesthetic, in which a typical bowl costs from $ 10. The chain stopped cash transactions in 2017, but reversed course last year.

“Becoming cashless … had the unintended consequence of excluding those who prefer to pay or who can only pay in cash,” the company said in a blog post last April. “To accomplish our mission, everyone in the community must have access to real food.”

Amazon’s cashless automated convenience store, Amazon Go, also decided to phase out the ability to take cash after a backlash.

For Hill, this is proof that companies can return “with little difficulty”.

“I don’t know if (this bill) is as important to (retailers) as it is to those who are now discriminated against because they can’t pay in cash,” said Hill.

This article is part of The California Divide, a newsroom collaboration that examines income inequality and economic survival in California.