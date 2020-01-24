advertisement

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) – Kendal Manuel had 21 points when Montana held 77-74 ahead of Idaho on Thursday evening.

Tarik Cool made one of two free throws, nine seconds before Idaho State’s draw within 75-74, then Josh Vazquez made two free throws, two seconds before the end, to seal Montana’s win.

Jared Samuelson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (11-8, 7-1 Big Sky Conference), four winners in a row. Sayeed Pridgett added 13 points and six rebounds. Timmy Falls had 10 points.

Malik Porter had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Bengals (6-11, 3-5). Jared Stutzman added 13 points and six rebounds. Austin Smellie had 12 points.

Montana led 41:29 at halftime, and although Idaho State caught up 54th with an 11:26 minute lead, the Bengals never took the lead.

Montana will play at Weber State on Saturday. Idaho State meets Montana State at home on Saturday.

